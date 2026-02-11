Third Letter To TMZ Claims To Identify Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

TMZ received a third letter claiming to know Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s identity, demanding one Bitcoin worth $56,000.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin just dropped news that his outlet received a third letter about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping. This one’s different, though.

The person behind this latest message claims they know who took Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother. They want one Bitcoin for that information.

“An hour and a half ago we got kind of a bizarre letter,” Levin told Fox News this morning. “An e-mail from somebody who says they know who the kidnapper is.”

The letter writer says they tried reaching Savannah’s sister Annie and brother, but couldn’t get through. Now they’re going straight to TMZ with their demand.

One Bitcoin is currently around $56,000. That’s close to the reward money authorities offered for Nancy’s safe return.

“They said they want one bit coin sent to a bit coin address that we have confirmed is active,” Levin explained. “A real address.”

The message included a name and an email address. But Levin stressed they have no way to verify if this person actually knows anything.

This third letter reads completely different from the first ransom note TMZ received days ago. That original message was carefully written and showed intelligence, according to Levin.

The FBI is operating under the theory that whoever wrote the first ransom note actually took Nancy. So this new letter writer claims they can identify the kidnapper.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on January 31. Doorbell camera footage shows a masked person approaching her front door that morning.

The suspect wore gloves and a backpack and covered their face completely. They seemed surprised by the camera and grabbed flowers to block the lens.

Law enforcement believes the kidnapper lives in the Tucson area. That’s why they’ve contacted local TV stations with ransom demands.

The FBI has been tracking Bitcoin activity connected to the case. Some movement appeared in accounts linked to the original ransom note.

Levin won’t reveal specific amounts, but confirmed there was “activity” in the cryptocurrency wallet. He handed all the information over to federal agents immediately.

Authorities are also checking stores that might have sold the suspect’s distinctive clothing. The gloves especially stood out as unusual items that most people don’t normally own.