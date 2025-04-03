Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Stand Is The Prototype For Political Resistance For Dems

“Impossible things against impossible odds.” – Sen. Cory Booker

When Senator Cory Booker took the Senate floor and decided to speak non-stop for over 25 hours, he wasn’t just breaking records. The New Jersey Democrat was shaking the very core of American politics, taking a stand against the chaos brought on by figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

And he did it without a break. He at no food, no bathroom breaks – just water and uncanny conviction. It is important to put Booker’s feat into proper historic perspective. The previous record was held by a raging racist named Strom Thurmond, who stood for over 24 hours protesting the Civil Rights Act in 1957. The Civil Rights Act of 1957, the first federal civil rights legislation since Reconstruction, aimed to protect the voting rights of African Americans by establishing a Civil Rights Division within the Justice Department and a U.S. Civil Rights Commission. Thurmond did a bunch nothing in his bigoted stand, reading from encyclopedia books and whatnot.

Booker surpassed Thurmond’s milestone by standing firmly against the crisis facing our nation today.

Big Respect.

At the outset of this historic moment, Booker made his intentions crystal clear: “I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able.”

This wasn’t political theater. It was an urgent call to action. Booker, like others in staunch resistance, refusal to normalize unprecedented threats to our safety, financial stability, and democracy itself. Booker didn’t recite gibberish or ramble. “These are not normal times in America,” he maintained. “And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.”

As I watched off and on, it was clear that Booker was giving us a masterclass in the art of the filibuster. This was a meaningful act of resistance, not political stalling. Unlike the past, where we’ve seen “Lyin'” Ted Cruz reading “Green Eggs and Ham” or another senator singing the Mets’ fight song), Booker was intentional. He used every moment purposefully. His approach was straightforward. He read letters from constituents, challenge his Democratic peers, and and un-muted voices that typically go unheard. Booker stood there, ready to keep going as long as necessary.

It was a powerful reminder that public officials are elected to represent and serve us, the people. Booker took that responsibility seriously.

Booker properly crafted a contrast between himself and those across the aisle intent on doing nothing or going along with the Trump program. Republicans (and some Dems) who refuse to engage in meaningful dialogue. I won’t even get started on meaningful legislation, which is in service of the people. If they’re committed to creating chaos, Booker argues, then we have a clear choice: Resist. We, the people, must demand more from our leaders, hold them accountable, and ensure the public record reflects the truth. He put it all on the record for 25 hours.

Be clear: Senator Booker’s historic filibuster isn’t just about breaking records. It is about reminding us what true leadership looks like. We have to put it into practice, as a people and in politics. It’s about standing up when everyone else is sitting down. And it’s a challenge to all of us: will we support leaders who genuinely represent our interests, or will we continue to let the circus run unchecked?

The choice, ultimately, is ours.

Epilogue:

AllHipHop has had a longstanding relationship with Cory Booker that dates back to his time as mayor of Newark, New Jersey. During those crucial years, Booker consistently supported our community initiatives, including our popular “Social Lounge,” which brought together celebrities, academics, activists, and political leaders for engaging discussions. He showed genuine support by joining us at our office for informal gatherings we fondly remember as “Politics and Pizza.” Cory Booker’s support during that transformative period was sincere, far beyond mere photo opportunities or attention-seeking behavior. His actions, both then and now, are authentic and impactful, inspiring not only the Democratic Party but the broader community as well.

His words and legacy are like a stone thrown into a river, creating ripples we’ll feel for years. While we might not see physical protests as frequently, many Black Americans are choosing different forms of activism. The energy Booker generated resonates deeply and is an extension of what lies under the water. We’re witnessing Black communities and other people of color aligning energetically and powerfully in ways that defy conventional logic.

Thank you, Senator Cory Booker, for your unwavering commitment.