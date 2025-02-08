Donald Trump Vibes: Is The Super Bowl Like Kendrick Vs. Drake?

This Super Bowl ain’t just a game—it’s a cultural moment! I think it is a battle of ideologies. You got the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning dynasty, looking to cement themselves as one of the greatest teams ever. Then there are the Philadelphia Eagles on the hunt with Jalen Hurts leading the charge.

But let’s not pretend the game itself is the only storyline.

Trump pulling up to the Super Bowl? That’s never happened before with a sitting president. And it’s no coincidence he’s backing the Chiefs, especially when you consider the history with the Eagles. Philly gave him the cold shoulder back in 2017, refusing to visit the White House after their Super Bowl win. You know Trump holds grudges. And the Chiefs? Well, Mahomes might not be shouting MAGA from the rooftops, but his wife Brittany supports that movement. I abhor those red hats!

Jalen Hurts is the ultimate counterpoint to all of that. A strong Black man with a powerful Black woman by his side, an all-Black female management team, and a quiet, composed leadership style that represents something deeper to his supporters. Hurts isn’t just playing for Philly—he’s playing for culture! The representation is something that feels bigger than the game itself. And don’t think people aren’t noticing the subtle narratives being pushed. Mahomes is the polished, light-skinned, half-Black, half-white quarterback, versus Hurts, whose entire presence exudes unapologetic Black excellence. This is real. I wish it was just football, but it’s not.

And let’s talk about this Josh Allen factor—there is no golden boy in this Super Bowl. (Shout out to Lamar Jackson!) They “gave” him the MVP Honors at the NFL Honors show. That was a bandaid over the obvious. There’s no Brady, no Manning, no traditional white superstar QB that the league can safely market as “the face of the NFL.” It’s two Black quarterbacks, one of whom (Mahomes) fits the “safe and marketable” mold. And another (Hurts) who represents something that America still struggles to embrace fully. Nike gets it though.

So, yeah—some folks might just see a football game. But to a whole lot of others, this is a cultural referendum. MAGA vs. the resistance. Trump’s America vs. the people who turned down his invitation. The old guard vs. the new wave.

So I ask you—who you wit? Fly Eagles Fly or Chiefs Kingdom? Because, trust me, this ain’t just about football.