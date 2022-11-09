“Hebrews To Negroes” CEO Speaks On Anti-Semitism, Mass Media & Why He Won’t Apologize

Hebrews to Negroes has caused the the craziest conversation. The founder of the documentary and book refuses to apologize and explains why.

I vehemently reject and condemn any forms of prejudice or hatred towards any person regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, lineage, ancestry, or sex. As well as violence, racism, bullying, discrimination, blackjewphobia, and the misuse of the term “Anti-Semitism.” The “African Diaspora” that was sent to the Americas and the Caribbean via the Transatlantic Slave Trade are

“Ethnically” the Israelites of the Bible, from the lineage of Shem. Therefore, myself or anyone today who is a descendant of Shem’s five sons cannot be “Anti-Semitic”. As a “Shemite”, I am against any form of Anti-Semitism/Anti-Shemitism in America or worldwide. Racist scapegoating, as well as unfair tactics that hold communities of color responsible for societal problems, must stop. It is our collective duty to create a society where everyone has the same opportunities irrespective of their race, religion, ethnicity or sex. Freedom of speech and freedom of expression should not be seen as an “infringement”, but unfortunately based on what we have seen lately in the news, this is a sad reality in America. We definitely have more work to do to fix this.

The Israelites are dedicated to collaborating with all groups to make it possible for people from all backgrounds to watch the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, just as one might watch the 1977 “Roots TV Miniseries”, which is shown annually every February during Black History Month.

The Mass Media relies on promoting exclusivity, stroking fear and assigning blame to those that go against their narratives. Everyone should be free to approach their past without worrying that they will be singled out, vilified and bullied. I implore everyone to take the time to read my books, watch my movie documentaries, then “fact-check” everything so that we all can have a full understanding of the True history of Black people in the Diaspora, which is now being told from a “different perspective”. Using the study of history, theology, geography/cartography, biology, craniology, odontology, genetics, linguistics, archaeology, anthropology, and more I provide the evidence to substantiate that the information in my visual/literary work is indeed factual. Hopefully after all of this is done, we can begin to forge a nation founded on our complete history.

I pray that we are able to continue to bring people together of all backgrounds to embrace historical events and facts that are detrimental to the progression of our society as a whole.

Signed

Ronald Dalton Jr.

CEO, Hebrews to Negroes Films