Sept. 11 Thoughts: Can A Nation Divided Unify For More Than A Day?

The 9/11 terror attacks have changed us forever, but how will will we change the future? Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur says a reckoning with the truth must occur before real change comes about.

September 11, 2024, marked 23 years since the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. On that fateful day, and in the weeks and months that followed, Americans displayed extraordinary bravery, compassion, and resilience, which helped the nation recover and rebuild.

Annually, there is an event at ground zero that honors those that died on that day. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the event host, is dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives, as well as the brave first responders, recovery workers, and volunteers who risked everything to help others. This mission remains deeply important to me, especially as a new generation grows up with no direct memory of 9/11. Yet, we must ask ourselves: what will unite America now? When we examine the layers of our history and current circumstances, it’s a difficult question to answer. Sometimes, I wonder if unity is even possible. But yesterday, I saw President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, JD Vance and other dignitaries standing side by side to honor those lost in that terrorist attack.

What if we could show the same empathy for those who have been marginalized, murdered, or otherwise oppressed throughout our nation’s history? The truth is, many of these “terrorists” have been domestic — individuals born in this country, perpetuating violence and division. And that is not coded language to say that the KKK, their offshoots and far more organized groups have wreaked havoc for centuries. To me, that’s at the core of the issue. We haven’t been honest enough about our past. For true healing to begin, there must be a reckoning with the truth.

I know this may seem like a pipe dream, but staying hopeful is necessary to keep pushing forward and fighting for what’s right. Most people in this country want simple things: a good meal, a fair chance at success, and a life filled with some measure of happiness. If the good times outweigh the bad, many are content with that.

Yet, some of us demand more—and that’s where the internal conflict arises. This is a much deeper and more complex conversation. But for a moment, it was refreshing to see our political leaders united in harmony.

Photos by Chuck Creekmur, except below, which was provided by The 9/11 Memorial & Museum

