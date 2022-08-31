Khloé Kardashian Explains Joy Of “Shaping Little People” After Becoming A Mom

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian sat down with oh magazine to discuss motherhood, now that she is a mom of two!

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about being a mother of two for the first time.

While speaking to Elle, the reality TV star spoke about caring for her new son, whom she shares with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and welcomed via surrogate earlier in August.

The baby, whose name hasn’t been shared yet, is the former couple’s second child; they also have four-year-old daughter True.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said of being a mother.

Continuing that her children “challenge me as a person,” Khloé said: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift… We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

“The Kardashians” star also shared her gratitude that she can turn to her mother Kris Jenner and famous siblings for advice.

“I’m super lucky that we have each other because we ask each other for advice or information,” the 38-year-old told Elle. “We’re not girls that are haters or are envious of one another. We get inspired and motivated by each other’s success.

“Just watching my sisters and all of their hustle – and my mom, my brother, everyone – it’s definitely inspiring. I think you learn either from someone’s mistakes or how they succeeded so well.”