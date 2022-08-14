Madonna Has Worn Diamond Grillz For Decades To Hide “Ugly” Teeth

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Madonna was brutally honest about one of her insecurities- her teeth! Read more about what she had to say.

Madonna has diamond-encrusted grills made to conceal her “ugly” teeth.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the superstar asked host Jimmy if she was lisping because she was wearing her new dental jewelry.

“I designed them – they are my birthday grillz. It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grillz” she shared.

Jimmy went on to ask how long Madonna has worn grillz.

“Decades,” the 63-year-old replied. “People have a problem with my grillz, I don’t know why? I just like the way it looks – mouth jewelry. And I have really ugly teeth.”

Without adjusting his tone, the TV host stated, “You do.”

“Don’t agree with me!” she exclaimed, while Jimmy tried to backtrack quickly as Madonna playfully slapped him on the wrist.

The “Like a Prayer” hitmaker was on the talk show to promote her new compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which will be released on August 19th.