The Red Hot Chili Peppers To Be Honored At MTV Video Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The “By the Way” rockers – comprised of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante – will be bestowed with the honor at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on August 28th.

According to MTV, the award “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.”

The band will also perform at the ceremony, the first time they have done so since 2000, when they were honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

It will mark their fourth VMAs performance following renditions of “Give It Away” and “Warped” in the ’90s and “Californication” in 2000.

The musicians, who have won eight VMAs, scored their 29th nomination – and their first since 2006 – this year. They are nominated in the Best Rock category for the single “Black Summer.”

The 2022 VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow.

Other performers include Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, and Kane Brown.

The show’s other honorary prize – the Video Vanguard Award – will be given to Nicki Minaj.