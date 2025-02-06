50 Cent Claps Back at Lil Meech Over BMF Drama, Says “What Next Season?”

50 Cent made it clear—Lil Meech’s plea for peace didn’t move him one bit, and the young actor’s future in BMF is now uncertain.

50 Cent is on a savage streak! Even Lil Meech can get it! The young actor, best known for playing his father, Big Meech, in BMF, reportedly reached out to 50 to smooth things over. That olive branch went up in flames!

Lil Meech tried it. But it truly seemed like he was advocating for his own future in the BMF franchise. But if he thought 50 was going to just let bygones be bygones, he clearly forgot who he was dealing with. When Lil Meech mentioned BMF‘s next season, 50 hit him with a cold and calculated “What next season?” DAYUM! We like Lil Meech! 50 ain’t have to put his whole text on the internet!

This beef is about loyalty. Lil Meech acknowledged that Big Meech took money from Rick Ross at a time when he needed it. Should he have held out? Maybe. Maybe not. We all know that 50 Cent and Rozay have had a long-standing feud. If you’re in any way connected to the enemy, you’re no longer in the inner circle. And once you’re out? Good luck clawing your way back in. Damn, Lil Meech! Dang it!

The crazy part? Lil Meech probably thought 50 was his guy. This is the man who not only put him in the acting game but also played a huge role in reviving BMF as a brand. The young Meech is now learning the hard way that friendships in the entertainment industry come with terms and conditions. And when it comes to 50, you either follow the loyalty clause, or you’re out of contract. No word on what Starz may have to say about this, but I happen to believe the show was already in decline.

Now, can ould Big Meech, Lil Meech and BMF recover from this? Possibly. If Lil Meech plays his cards right, he might be able to salvage his acting career outside of 50’s empire. But if he moves crazily? 50 cultivates beef like a a farm and then serves it raw.

Meanwhile, on a completely different front, 50 also took some shots at Irv Gotti. Bro just died, but we knew this was coming.