50 Cent was so confident A$AP Rocky would beat his case that he placed a $500,000 bet on the outcome and now wants to collect.

50 Cent is making it clear he doesn’t forget a debt, humorously demanding $500,000 from a reporter who took him up on his bet regarding A$AP Rocky’s trial verdict.

As the G-Unit boss predicted, a jury acquitted Rocky of all charges in his shooting trial on Tuesday (February 18).

Earlier this week, 50 Cent expressed confidence that A$AP Rocky would beat the case, which he considered a money grab. He was so sure of the outcome that he shared a post on Instagram stating he was willing to bet $500,000 on the verdict.

“I got ASAP [beating] this case,” he captioned a trial clip. “I’ll bet 500,000 on it, that boy ASAP Tellie was just trying to get some money. Fool said I was scared for my life so I went back to the scene and picked up the shells. Officer told him hey if you want to get some money go to the hospital. Who want the bet.”

Although he later deleted the post, it seems 50 Cent caught wind that someone took him up on the wager and is now jokingly demanding payment after the rapper’s not-guilty verdict.

With his trademark blend of humor and menace, 50 Cent called out crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, sharing a screenshot of his post alongside her comment, “I’ll take that bet.”

50 captioned the post with his infamous catchphrase, “@meghanncuniff I’m a need my money by Monday.”

He continued to poke fun in the comments, adding, “Oh my lawyers a find her by Monday.”

50 Cent Celebrates A$AP Rocky’s Court Win

Humorous antics aside, 50 Cent joined many others in the Hip-Hop community celebrating A$AP Rocky’s trial victory.

“Not Guilty,” he shared on Instagram after the verdict was announced. “I told [ninjas] I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight. BOOM. Now stay sucker free!”