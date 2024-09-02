50 Cent Explains Why He Operates Sans Manger While Detailing $24M In Career Legal Fees

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover why 50 Cent doesn’t have a manager and how he handles his own business, including dealing with online misinformation.

50 Cent has revealed his rationale behind conducting his multi-million dollar business dealings without a manager. At the same time, he unveiled the shocking sum he’s paid in legal fees in total throughout his entire career.

In a recent interview, 50 Cent dropped a bombshell about the staggering legal fees he has accumulated throughout his career, totaling a jaw-dropping $24 million. The rap mogul, known for his candidness, explained that he doesn’t have a manager because he prefers to handle his own business, using his experience and a dedicated legal team instead.

“I’ve seen myself say things I didn’t say all over the internet,” he said, reflecting on his approach to dealing with online misinformation. “I’m looking like, ‘Oh s###, when did I say that?’ I click to see what I said, and I’m like, ‘What the f###, I never said that.’”

Despite the frustration, he revealed that he often addresses these issues through legal action, albeit with a sense of humor.

“I do it for recreational purposes,” he said, adding that he spends a hefty amount annually just to keep the legal battles going. “I spent $24 million in my career so far. I can’t wait until I get rich just on lawyers.”

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has found himself in the courtroom racking up significant legal bills. Over the years, the rapper has faced a variety of lawsuits, from high-profile cases like the $7 million settlement to Lastonia Leviston in 2015 for releasing her sex tape to the $16 million judgment against him over a deal with Sleek Audio. These legal battles have undoubtedly contributed to his enormous legal expenses, but 50 Cent remains unfazed, seeing it as part of the cost of doing business.

“I don’t have a manager,” he replied when asked why he don’t have a manager. “What do I need you to manage me for? I’ve done every deal a hundred times that I would be doing for me as a music artist.”

He emphasized that he prefers to keep control of his earnings, avoiding the percentage-based cuts that managers typically take.

“You didn’t build this, I built it,” he stated firmly. “I’m just going to pay counsel.”

50 Cent’s independent approach is in stark contrast to many other successful mainstream rappers who have relied heavily on managers to elevate their careers. For instance, JAY-Z’s partnership with longtime manager Desiree Perez has been crucial in his transition from rapper to billionaire business mogul. Similarly, Drake’s success is often attributed to his close collaboration with his manager, Oliver El-Khatib, who helped shape his image and brand from the beginning.

While 50 Cent’s strategy may be unconventional, his success proves that, for him, the legal route and a hands-on approach have paid off—albeit with a hefty price tag.