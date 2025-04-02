50 Cent Goes After Floyd Mayweather & Rick Ross While Suggesting Lil Meech Needs Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent previously alluded to Lil Meech needing his help earlier this year in February.

50 Cent has launched a new coordinated social media attack on Lil Meech, Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather all at once.

On Tuesday (April 1), Fifty shared a string of since-deleted posts to Instagram in which he mocked his foes Mayweather and Ross over their alliance to Lil Meech. It all started with the G-Unit Films & TV mogul sharing a carousel post of images of the “BMF” star appearing slumped over in a wheelchair. Though he did not provide any context along with the images, 50 Cent appeared to suggest Lil Meech was suffering from a drug addiction.

”Damn this is bad,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post. “You believe me now! Oh now you want to believe me OK.”

As if Fifty’s previous allegations regarding Lil Meech’s drug habits weren’t enough of a giveaway, he also added the audio for Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” seemingly serving as a reference to the singer’s death in 2011 at the age of 27 amid a battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

In a follow-up post featuring a photo of the trio of his ops, 50 Cent antagonized Mayweather and Ross by alluding to the idea that they were using Lil Meech for clout amid their fued fueled by Fifty’s disagreement with Big Meech.

“HELP 🚨 help him out you guys knew what you were doing,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “You used him and now you’re not gonna be there for him. SMH.”

Earlier this year in February, 50 Cent revealed he sent Lil Meech to rehab after noticing signs of substance use, a revelation that adds fuel to his ongoing feud with Lil Meech’s father, Black Mafia Family founder—whose real name is Demetrius Flenory. According to Fifty, concerns about Lil Meech’s drug use escalated when actor Russell Hornsby, who plays Charles Flenory in Starz’s BMF series with Lil Meech, noticed something was off.

“Thought about it. I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship,” 50 wrote on Instagram, using a nickname for Lil Meech. “I’m telling MeMe don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool.”