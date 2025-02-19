50 Cent Exposes Lil Meech’s Drug Use Drama With Explosive Rehab Revelation As Beef With BMF Founder Escalates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent revealed he sent Lil Meech to rehab after drug concerns surfaced on the set of the hit show “BMF.”

50 Cent didn’t just mentor Lil Meech in Hollywood—he also intervened when drugs threatened to derail the young actor’s rising career.

The Hip-Hop mogul revealed he sent Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to rehab after noticing signs of substance use, a revelation that adds fuel to his ongoing feud with Lil Meech’s father, Black Mafia Family founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

“Thought about it. I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship,” 50 wrote on Instagram, using a nickname for Lil Meech. “I’m telling MeMe don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool.”

According to 50, concerns about Lil Meech’s drug use escalated when actor Russell Hornsby, who plays Charles Flenory in Starz’s BMF series with Lil Meech, noticed something was off.

The young star reportedly became “high as f***” while working on set and later vomited during a weapons test.

“People don’t know had to send MeMe to rehab,” 50 claimed. “Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as f*** on set he started throwing up at a weapons test. Then Ian [Woolf] told me the little had whippets in his truck… I said what the f*** is whippets? Look, it’s the s### that is in Bebe [sic] guns.”

Whippets, made from nitrous oxide, are a popular inhalant that induces a short-lived high.

The drug has gained traction in Hip-Hop circles, with prominent rappers, including Kanye West, Young Thug, Skrilla and Lil Uzi Vert, previously linked to its use.

50 Cent’s comments further inflame his public clash with Big Meech.

The tension between the entertainment mogul and the crime boss surfaced after Big Meech aligned himself with 50’s longtime rival, Rick Ross, for a “Welcome Home” concert following his prison release – which was eventually canceled.

But the rapper-turned-producer claims the problems run deeper.

He has accused Big Meech of failing to support his son’s acting career and alleges that everything from the BMF series’ success to financial support for the Flenory family has been unappreciated.

The most startling claim is that Big Meech “snitched” on an associate named Dionne Lamont Gatling, a/k/a Cuffy, a claim 50 says Meech’s former business partner Tammy Cowins is willing to expose in an upcoming documentary.

The feud has played out on social media, with 50 Cent taunting Big Meech by posting rat emojis and branding “Big Screech.”