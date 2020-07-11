AllHipHop
50 Cent Posts Prank Of Will Smith / Jada Pinkett Affair Joke; Tricks AllHipHop!

illseed

50 Cent posted a foul meme that had people thinking Will Smith cussed him out over the Jada Pinkett Smith / August Alsina "Entanglement."

(AllHipHop Rumors) Illseed Note: 50 Cent managed to "get" the AHH news team real good! They posted a fake conversation between Will Smith and Fif! I knew it was fake, because I saw Michael "Neega" Blackston posting a very similar "DM." For some reason, Fif's did ring a bit more true. 

Here is what we posted, but it was all fake, 'cept for the August Alsina / Jada part!!!

50 Cent has managed to place himself smack dab in the middle of the drama between Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and singer August Alsina.

Yesterday, Jada Pinkett posted an interview between herself and her husband Will Smith on her Red Table Talk podcast to address August's claims he was sleeping with Jada Pinkett Smith.

After initially saying August's amorous admissions were "absolutely not true," Jada came clean during the Q&A with Will and admitted she became entangled in a relationship with August Alsina starting in 2015.

During a pretty uncomfortable sit-down, Will and Jada maintained they were separated during the affair and have since reconciled and taking their relationship to another level.

The internet exploded with memes mocking Jada's explanation, the couple, and the entire affair.

Enter 50 Cent.

The Queens, New York rapper sent Will Smith a text message to check up on his famous friend, out of a concern for his well-being after the eye-popping interview.

Things took a turn for the worst when 50 Cent questioned the couple's marriage, or as they have called it, a "life partnership" and Jada's reply that she didn't need Will's blessing to have the affair, as August claimed.

However, the conversation ended with Will Smith cussing the rap star. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
NegroPeligro
NegroPeligro

That's fake.

ZUBU7
ZUBU7

50 wrong...

mrmario100
mrmario100

Will already knew. They came clean after ol boy came out the closest. Probably mad he didn't get any money out of it. Why have sex with a boy and your son friend? She sleezy looking anyway. Will should been divorced her. Kids grown. She piggy backing off his game and wealth. Her career been over. I woulda been kicked her out the house. Embarrass her in front of Hollywood.

