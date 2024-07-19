50 Cent Reacts To Former NYPD Detective Rejecting Ja Rule’s Order Of Protection Claims  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Irv Gotti accused 50 Cent of filing an order of protection against him and Ja Rule, but a former detective denied the claims.

50 Cent shared his reaction to a former NYPD Detective insisting that 50 Cent never cooperated with authorities, despite longstanding rumors to the contrary.

Earlier this year, Ja Rule repeated his accusation that 50 Cent took out an order of protection against Murder. Inc in 2020. However, according to Former NYPD detective Bill Courtney, 50 Cent refused to cooperate.

“50 Cent never cooperated with anybody,” Courtney said on a recent episode of ItsAGTV. “And I would know if he did. I had the whole music industry investigation business locked down, I knew everybody who was talking to everybody. There was no way he cooperated.”

On Thursday (July 18), 50 Cent shared a clip of the podcast on his Instagram page.

“See the facts always come out, I wasn’t raised like that,’ he captioned the post. “I’m not in Preme, killer Rat ass jimmy, or World’s paper work.”

In the podcast, Country addressed the Murder Inc. Records co-founder’s claims that 50 Cent snitched.

“I find it funny that the guys who say he cooperated, namely the Gotti brothers, they did more stupid things to bring heat on them and heat on everybody,” he added. “They did a lot of dumb things and they messed with the wrong guy. He came back; he’s a fighter. You know people got to respect that even if they don’t like 50. He didn’t have any cops protecting him.”

Ja Rule Repeats 50 Cent Order Of Protection Accusation

Back in April, Ja Rule took a jab at 50 while discussing the beef involving Drake and over half a dozen other people.

“G-Unit literally had an ORDER OF PROTECTION against Murder Inc.,” he wrote on X (Twitter). Can you imagine if one of the camps in this beef right now put an order of protection on the other?”

🤣 Gunit literally had an ORDER OF PROTECTION against murder Inc… can you imagine if one of the camps in this beef right now put an order of protection on the other… 🤣🤣🤣 #CWWTST 🌅 https://t.co/xh7GTs9eSB — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 22, 2024

Irv Gotti previously accused 50 Cent of filing an order of protection against him and Ja Rule following a fight at the Hit Factory studios in New York City in 2000. According to reports, the New York Police Department issued the protection order on behalf of 50 Cent, rather than by request.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, 50 Cent teased a Murder Inc. docuseries after a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Irv Gotti of abuse and Sexual assault.