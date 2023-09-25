50 Cent Rumored To Open New Detroit Strip Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In the middle of 50 Cent’s sold-out Final Lap Tour, the rapper-turned-mogul is reportedly looking to make money by investing in a different lap—lap dances.

According to the Jasmine Brand, the artist who’s made millions in music, television and film and adult beverages, is looking to get into the adult entertainment game. The insider tells the outlet he’s gearing up to own a strip club in Detroit, not far from where the central characters from his hit show BMF actually started their empire.

The “In Da Club” chart-topper is not the only Queens native exploring the gentlemen’s club industry as a way to make major bank. Akinyele, most famous for his 1996 hit “Put It In Your Mouth,” has made a fortune with his King of Diamonds brand, which is now a popular Atlanta venue for battle rap artists and league owners. He’s now looking to open a new venue in Las Vegas. He plans to open his newest location, poised to top his legendary one in South Beach, during next year’s Super Bowl.

He took to his Instagram to make that announcement on Monday (September 18) saying that a stripper named Happen put the bug in his ear. “My name is Happen, and what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” he wrote, quoting the woman. “K.O.D Vegas….. let’s get back to the money.”