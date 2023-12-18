6ix9ine’s Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Rapper Had Sex With Akademiks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine has some explaining to do.

6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend Jade has called out the embattled rapper out amid his ongoing dispute with his estranged partner, Yailin La Más Viral.

Over the weekend, Jade shared a pair of messages on her Instagram Story that seemingly exposed the “FeFe” rapper for an alleged homosexual encounter with a close associate. Among other things, Jade appeared to threaten to share evidence of 6ix9ine’s zesty bedroom behavior as proof of the bold claim against her former partner.

“69 & Akademiks been f###ing for a very long time and that’s the real reason I left him,” Jade wrote in one Story before adding in another, “Don’t make me post this video with me playing with ya a##.”

While it’s unclear what exactly set Jade off, the toxic history of her relationship with 6ix9ine is certainly triggering enough to warrant a rant on social media. Jade was actually arrested in August 2022 on a battery charge related to a domestic violence dispute that occurred in a Miami nightclub where she was accused of hitting the 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine also recently posted videos of Yailin hitting him and kicking a vehicle on IG on December 14. He claims it was necessary to share the evidence of her behavior because Dominican radio host Alofoke tried to accuse him of abusing her.

Check out the insane post below.