A$AP Rocky Appears To Gloat About Not Guilty Verdict On Metro Boomin “Prop Gun” Snippet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky might be rapping about his gun assault trial on his new album.

A$AP Rocky may have provided his fans with his first bars about his recent gun assault trial via his latest unreleased snippet.

On February 25 a new snippet, rumored to be produced by Metro Boomin, began circulating on social media. Many users speculating that the track may appear on Rocky’s upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB. considering he’s rapping about the gun assault trial he battled last month and was ultimately found not guilty on two charges.

During the short soundbite, which clocks in less than 30-seconds in total, A$AP Rocky bends his signature fashion flows around the roaring 808-heavy production the track boast. In the process, he raps about getting fly to attend his court hearings and compares himself to one of the most notorious mafia bosses in New York’s illustrious history of organized crime.

“I wear Bottega to court, your honor/I wear Armani to court, your honor/Look like John Gotti in court, your honor,” he raps.

Rocky continues with the set rhyme scheme, shouting out high fashion brands such as Prada and the classic Godfather film franchise, as well. He also appears to triumphantly reference his prop gun defense, which he and his legal team employed to prove that while he was linked to an alleged 2021 shooting incident in Hollywood involving his former friend A$AP Relli, the weapon he used during the altercation was actually fake.

“I put that s### on your honor/Gotta mop on me right now/Probably got a prop on me right now,” he raps.

Rocky’s prop gun defense was at the center of controversy during the trial given that neither the prosecution nor defense produced an actual gun as evidence, yet a great deal of either side’s argument depended on the gun. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that Rocky fired a gun during a heated confrontation, while his defense insisted the weapon in question was merely a prop used for a music video. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, also claimed that he retrieved shells from the gun, however, he was unable to produce them for evidence.

Ultimately, the jury, composed of seven women and five men, found Rocky not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a firearm.