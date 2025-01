Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Akademiks is trying to move on from the controversy currently enveloping him, but the internet won’t let that happen.

Hours after a clip of him allegedly “grooming” a 15-year-old streamer went viral, he’s being ridiculed all over his own Instagram page. The dogmatic media personality is back to sharing his usual posts about mostly inane subject matter on social media, but comments about the incident involving the teen litter several of them.

“AK stands for ‘assaulting kids,'” one person quipped, while another wrote, “AK & Drake collab the song is called Kindergarten” and “Akademiks grooms.” Another post about Luh Tyler has comments like “I heard u like em young ak” and “Back to posting minors after getting exposed?” The next post about OhGeesy’s next album is getting hit with remarks like, “Why you talking nasty to lil kids?” and “You spiraling AK your career done son.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like people are willing to let this go. On yet another post, someone wrote, “Why don’t you go ahead and cover the breaking news of you grooming a 15 year old?”

Akademiks became a trending Twitter topic on Saturday (January 25) after he was accused of grooming the teen, who goes by NourGxd. Apparently, Ak and Tory Lanez’s alleged manager, WrittenByRay, were recorded making inappropriate sexual comments to the teen boy on a livestream.

One clip found Akademiks engaging with NourGxd during a Fortnite livestream. In the 30-second clip, Akademiks asked, “Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f###### a dude, will you let him f### you?”

NourGxd insisted he was “not gay” as the uncomfortable conversation continued. Akademiks responded to the backlash during a recent a live-stream and admitted he’d provided financial and emotional support to NourGxd during a rough patch in the teen’s life, which only made things worse.

NourGxd responded to the outrage in a call with streamer ImDontai, in which he called Akademiks’ behavior “truly uncomfortable” and “disgusting.”