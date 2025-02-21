Akon & 50 Cent Are “Nice” But One Of Them Is “Very Little” According To Exotic Dancer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Something tells me when 50 Cent gets a hold of this clip he’s going to have yet another target to mercilessly troll on social media.

A prominent exotic dancer has revealed the strangest reason why she was allegedly left in shock after an encounter with Akon and 50 Cent.

During her recent interview on the Only For The Fanz podcast, stripper Red Rose shared her surprising first impression of 50 Cent. While she had nothing but praise for his generosity, there was one unexpected detail about him which she says caught her completely off guard.

Red Rose set the stage first by explaining how she met the New York Hip-Hop veteran, along with Akon, after being featured at a strip club in Los Angeles, where they were making an appearance. In doing so, she grazed Rick Ross with a stray shot, which should’ve been a tell-tale sign of what’s to come.

“They [50 Cent and Akon] went crazy over me they they loved me,” Red Rose said. “Uh Rick Ross, his ‘Peace Sign’ video, we still waiting on you to cash out on us g###### where the money at.”

As Red Rose continued, she focused her attention on her interaction with Fifty and Akon.

“50 Cent and Akon, they were really really nice,” she recalled before dropping the bombshell about the G-Unit mogul, saying. “I don’t remember how much they threw in a section, but 50 is very little.”

At first, her statement seemed to suggest he wasn’t a big spender, but as she continued, it became clear she was talking about something else entirely.

“I thought growing up…like I don’t want to be ugly, he’s fine, he’s cool, like you know, but that was one of the things when I saw that had me like what!?” she said.

As the conversation turned playful, Red Rose quickly tried to avoid any misunderstandings about what exactly she was referring to.

“No no, I never seen his pee pee,” she said, laughing. “No, I ain’t trying to do him like that. 50, I don’t know your pee pee size!”

Her candid and unfiltered take on celebrity encounters didn’t stop there. She explained that fame doesn’t always equal generosity, revealing that some stars come into clubs expecting free perks while barely tipping the dancers. She even went as far as indirectly accusing T.I. of allegedly “scamming” strippers.

“There’s some guys in there that are just trash people,” she said. “Fame or no fame, they just fame… like how you known for being a hustler and you out here scamming the strippers? Like scamming the club to give you free money and then running off with the club money like what is wrong with you?”

When the host asked Red Rose who she was talking about specifically she responded saying, “Homie who was that he used to wear his hat to the side he from Atlanta.”

As if all of that tea weren’t enough to fill your cup, Red Rose also speaks on an alleged interaction with Drake’s alleged ex stripper BAE and Rozay which is likely to raise eyebrows.

Check out the full clip from the interview in the video below.