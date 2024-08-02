Akon Sings “Locked Up” During Arrest Of Alleged Child Predator On Controversial Streamer’s Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Akon sang his hit song during an apparent arrest after joining kick streamer Vitaly days after he came under fire for making racist comments.

Akon is going viral after singing his 2024 hit “Locked Up” alongside controversial streamer Vitaly during the arrest of an alleged child predator.

On Thursday evening, the singer was one of the biggest trending topics on X (Twitter). Earlier in the day, Vitaly announced Akon was joining him for his “Catching Child Predators Live” series.

A video was doing the rounds featuring Akon and the Kick streamer watching cops cuff a man during the pedophile hunter segment.

In the clip, Vitaly, bizarrely dressed up as an Indigenous American, hands a mic to Akon as his crew pushes the singer into the frame. The content creator carries a speaking blasting “Locked Up,” as Akon sings along while cops cuff and pat down the alleged offender.

The cops continue to question their suspect as Akon croons in the background.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Akon sung “locked up” while police were arresting a child predator that Kick streamer Vitaly caught. pic.twitter.com/dV5QRBsFJy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 2, 2024

Before the alleged arrest, Akon, Vitaly and his crew confront the alleged perpetrator during a highly problematic segment. The “tribe” is seemingly dressed in costume imitating various cultures from around the world, some on horseback, while others carry spears.

Vitaly and Akon catches child predator on a horse with a tribe😂 pic.twitter.com/Xlb3idmZ5x — Plugged In👽 (@LivePlugged) August 2, 2024

Vitaly has previously come under fire for staging content, it’s unclear if the segment with Akon was genuine.

Earlier this week, Vitaly caused an uproar on social media after making racist statements about Quavo. He claimed the rapper ditched his stream after pocketing a $25,000 deposit to join him on the controversial series.

“So, Quavo is not coming,” Vitality said. “No, he’s not coming. He took our deposit, right? Yeah, of course, Black people thing. But…”

After facing racism accusations, he doubled down. “Nothing against Quavo,” he said. “I love his music. I love his work. And, I said, ‘He took the money and he never showed up,’ and I said, ‘It’s Black people stuff.’ Is that racist? It’s true! You guys knew that!”

Nonetheless, despite the backlash, The Game and Wack 100 joined him to confront an alleged child predator.