Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer May Have Lifeline, Lawyers Try Legal Hail Mary

A key forensic question about the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk could reshape the early legal battle facing accused gunman Tyler Robinson.

Tyler Robinson is suddenly at the center of a legal chess match that is looking crazier by the moment.

New filings question whether the bullet that killed conservative figure Charlie Kirk can even be tied to the weapon prosecutors say he used. Chew on that for a minute.

The development is not a declaration of innocence, but it is the kind of weird wrinkle that can shift everything as we collectively march toward trial.

According to newly filed court documents, Robinson’s legal team claims the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could not definitively match the fatal bullet to a rifle connected to their client. That is a key distinction. They seek a delay in a preliminary hearing that is currently set for May. That hearing will determine whether the case advances toward a full trial.

The filing states the ATF “was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

OK.

That sentence is now questioning the “forensic” certainty of this before a jury even sees all the evidence.

Robinson’s attorneys also noted: “Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence.”

They further argued more time is needed because key materials have not yet been turned over. The filing reads: “In order to make this determination, it is necessary for the defense and its firearm expert to review the ATF case file and protocols relating to this examination, which have not yet been provided.”

Meanwhile, investigators are still working. The defense says the FBI is conducting additional testing, including another bullet comparison and lead analysis, which are still incomplete.

Authorities allege Robinson shot Kirk from more than 100 yards away during a September 10, 2025 Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. After a manhunt that captured national attention, Robinson was arrested following tips that reportedly came through personal connections.

He now faces several serious charges including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have already stated they plan to pursue the death penalty. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

One thing is certain. This case is far from settled.