Antonio Brown Posts Keyshia Cole Allegedly With “AB” Tattoo!

The relentless drive of Mr. Brown is legendary. Of course, the Renaissance man is greater than the mere game of football. In fact, the former player appears to also be undeniable gifted amongst the ladies.

Be that as it may, is he ready to focus all his attention on one lucky lady? Could that woman be Keyshia Cole? Antonio Brown posts Keyshia Cole allegedly with an AB tattoo!

Well, that teasing post-and-delete Instagram session has all the tongues wagging. Keep in mind, back in February, together the duo seemed to be enjoying Miami. Even so, the Liberty City vet and the Grammy Award winner are reportedly working on a track.

So, could this purported studio chemistry be what’s bolstering a physical attraction? Just the same, Cole unabashedly shares a vow of celibacy. So, this definitely works to complicate the dynamic between these two. So, nothing is a sure bet.

“Shawty say she love me, so she tatted my name,” brags Antonio Brown. Although, the video has since vanished from his page, it still lives on the internet. Moreover, the footage displays a woman’s supple back.

Upon that creamy back the initials AB are prominently etched. Finally, the caption includes, “So I ever leave her then I’m leavin’ a stain!” First off, is this lady Keyshia Cole? If it is, would she allegedly do something like this?

Hmmm, so many questions.