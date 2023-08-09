The LOX Apparently Handed Jim Jones COVID-19 Along With Dipset’s Verzuz L

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones ran a check-up amid the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed—so it’s ironic the only time he caught the virus was seemingly a result of Dipset’s Verzuz battle loss to The LOX.

In a promotional clip for Capo’s upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, Jones described his relentless work ethic during the pandemic, while N.O.R.E. teased how he caught COVID-19 at least 19 times. Midway through remarking how unhampered his workflow was, Jones did come clean about the one time he did contract the virus.

“I caught COVID after the Verzuz, that was the only time I caught COVID,” Jones said before N.O.R.E. interjected, “The LOX gave you COVID?” Jones responded, seemingly conceding Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch packed the coronavirus punch on that fateful evening.

“On top of everything that night they gave me COVID—I couldn’t win for s###,” Jones said. Not to take away from Jones’ crazy COVID-19 feature run, because Capo definitely set the bar, but it is kind of crazy to hear this now given the effect the Verzuz battle had on Dipset. The Diplomats held their own, of course, but between Cam’ron kicking Styles P and Jadakiss rapping his “Who Shot Ya Freestyle” with unchecked lyrical aggression to seal the win, that joint resembled the Terrence Crawford and Erol Spence fight—and Jim N’ nem was NOT Team Bud in that bout.

Nah, I lost it when I saw this clip of Cam’ron kicking Styles P 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GNvjmqGQqR — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) August 5, 2021

It only makes things more comically ironic when you realize Jones really went out here on a rematch campaign—alleging he and The Diplomats never properly rehearsed. At any rate, we all won that night because we got to experience one of the most extraordinary nights of Hip Hop in recent memory while being locked down in quarantine. As the great Southern philosopher Future HNDRXX would say, “What A Time To Be Alive.”

Watch the full clip below.