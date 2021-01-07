Are Drake & Meek Mill Filming A Music Video In The Bahamas?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Before their infamous rap battle in 2015, Drake and Meek Mill collaborated on tracks like “Amen” and “R.I.C.O.” Once they got past their highly-publicized beef, the two rap stars reunited on Meek’s “Going Bad” three years later.
Drake and Meek might be back together again. According to social media blogger DJ Akademiks, the OVO Sound chief and the Dream Chasers captain are in the West Indies filming new visuals.
I heard Drake and Meek in Bahamas shooting a music video…hmmm. Heard that content will soon fwd.
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 6, 2021
“I heard Drake and Meek in [the] Bahamas shooting a music video…hmmm. Heard that content will soon fwd,” tweeted Akademiks on Wednesday. The former Everday Struggle host did not provide any further information about the supposed song.
Neither Meek Mill nor Drake have publicly confirmed Ak’s report about the alleged record/video. Drake is currently prepping to release his next body of work which is tentatively titled Certified Lover Boy. It is rumored to hit DSPs in the near future.
Certified Lover Boy will be Drizzy’s first studio LP since 2018’s Scorpion. Meek Mill’s 2018 Grammy-nominated Championships is his most recent album. The Philadelphian let loose the Quarantine Pack EP in November. Drake dropped the Dark Lane Demo Tapes compilation last May.