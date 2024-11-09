Are People Looking For Jaguar Wright?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaguar Wright has shaken up the world, but is somebody looking to shake up her world?

Nowadays, it’s wild. People seem like experts—but only on social media. In the real world, they don’t always know what they’re talking about. Now, I’m not saying this directly applies to Dame Dash, but it could. A few weeks ago, the former mogul took to social media and asked, “Why aren’t people suing Jaguar Wright if what she’s saying isn’t true?” Well, I’m hearing there might be more complexities here than it seems.

According to a source of mine, there are people trying to serve Jaguar Wright, but they can’t locate her or even find an address. This has sparked a rumor that she may be homeless. Obviously, I’m not saying that this notable figure is now homeless, but I can share what’s circulating. It seems likely that Jaguar is benefitting from talking about others on monetized social media platforms. At the same time, she may be moving around frequently, possibly avoiding a settled life. Could that be the case?

The situation with Piers Morgan seems like a defining moment. We haven’t seen as much of her after that. Morgan has moved his entire operation to YouTube. I’m not sure if that’s a legal maneuver or a fall from grace. It could easily be a bit of both, given he’s a high-profile figure who used to be part of a major network. Why would he suddenly take his mainstream talents to YouTube? It seems odd.

Still, I suspect he’s facing legal challenges, with some saying Jay-Z and Beyoncé might have helped out. I think his apology may have bought him some time, but in the long run, he’ll need to make changes.

Here is a jaw dropping interview with her son!