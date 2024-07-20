Are The Democrats Secretly Hating On VP Kamala Harris?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

VP Kamala Harris may be on the receiving end of some serious hate from her own party, according to rumors! Read up on what may be happening inside of the Democratic Party.

There’s been a lot of talk about Joe Biden lately. It seems there’s some unrest within the Democratic Party. Many of Biden’s one-time supporters are no longer backing him after he fumbled a few words and caught COVID. Some are calling for him to drop out of the race immediately, potentially letting someone else step in. Many believe he’s simply too old and that his cognitive skills have declined significantly.

But that’s just the surface. Underneath, there’s something else brewing. This confirms something I’ve suspected all along, though it’s not yet publicly verified. Word around Washington D.C. is that those Democrats aren’t truly against Biden. What they fear is the possibility of a Black female president. Many secretly doubt Biden will complete a full term, which means VP Kamala Harris would become president. And that scares even the left side of the political aisle.

America has a long-standing problem with sexism and racism. If you’re a Black woman, you face a double dose of discrimination. It’s crazy because Kamala Harris has been the vice president for nearly four years. Her role is to step in as president if needed, so you’d think she’s ready for the job!

Meanwhile, amidst all this chaos within the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, aka the MAGA party, is leading in the polls. That’s some serious hate! If they push Kamala Harris out, they risk alienating Black America, especially Black women. This could hand the election to Donald Trump. Project 2025 would roll us back decades to a time when equality was even more elusive.

It’s disheartening to see the Democratic Party acting as badly as the Republicans – allegedly. We know they’re not the same. Joe Biden recently canceled billions in student loans for some really lucky folks!

By the way, Hakim Green from Channel Live wrote an article for us discussing his personal feelings about the election. It’s a great read that shows how the Biden-Harris administration has helped him personally.

It’s a shame that they’re looking to toss the entire ticket because they don’t want a woman to lead.

I’m rocking with them!