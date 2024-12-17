Are Two Legends Set To Fight in the Ring?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Crazy Legs and Lord Jamar may just lace up the gloves and fight!

It looks like we’re about to see some real fireworks in the new year. A lot of people talk the talk, but allegedly, these two are ready to walk the walk.

I can finally talk about this now. I’ve known for a while that Crazy Legs and Lord Jamar were set to fight each other in the Bahamas. Originally, this showdown was scheduled for Super Bowl weekend. However, due to a venue issue, the fight is no longer taking place on that date.

Let’s rewind a bit. This whole situation began during the Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. A side conversation emerged about Hip-Hop’s origins and where Latinos fit into the culture. I won’t dive too deep into the negativity and nuances, but let’s just say Crazy Legs and Lord Jamar didn’t see eye to eye. Things got heated—extremely heated—on Instagram.

It escalated to the point where Crazy Legs, the pioneering breaker and B-boy, challenged Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar to a fight—an actual fistfight! Initially, it appeared that Lord Jamar wasn’t interested. However, it seems he reconsidered once the right price was involved. Enter Celebrity Boxing, who reportedly stepped in and arranged the fight.

The problem? A new post by Crazy Legs suggests that Lord Jamar might not be as ready to step into the ring as everyone thought.

I can’t say for sure, but that’s the vibe I’m getting. Crazy Legs, on the other hand, looks absolutely ready to rumble. In fact, in a recent video, he’s seen wrapping his hands—clearly preparing to throw down. I’ve got to say, it looks menacing.

Now, let’s get to the big questions:

Do you want to see this fight? Who do you think would win? Should this even be happening?

Both men are in their mid to late 50s, and at that age, physical fights can get risky. But maybe not for these two alpha men! We saw that Mike Tyson scrap. Who knows—maybe they’ll give us a true “Hip-Hop heavyweight bout.”

Either way, this feels like it could get as wild as a Blueface fight… but with way more history behind it.