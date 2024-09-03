Ari Lennox Trends On Social Media After Sharing Same-Sex Dating Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox has opened up about her recent same-sex dating experiment and why it didn’t work out, subsequently causing a frenzy on social media.

Dreamville’s first lady of R&B has always been candid with her fans, but her latest revelation about dipping her toes into the same-sex dating pool has sparked quite the conversation.

During a recent question and answer session on a livestream shared on social media, Lennox shared an intimate anecdote about her brief and ultimately uncomfortable experience dating a woman earlier this year. Lennox first divulged the details of her feminine fling when asked by a fan if she would consider dating women again.

“Quasimoto says, ‘Would you still give dating a woman a shot? No thirsty?’ Yes, thirsty—no,” Lennox responded. “I tried for one second getting to know this person this year, and then it was weird.”

She went on to admit that the situation made her feel unsure of herself, leading her to quickly back away from the experience.

“And then I just felt like insecure I was like, ‘Nah, I’m good. Let me just stick to what I know,'” she said.

She also addressed the ongoing speculation and pressure from some fans about her sexuality.

“Why are y’all always trying to make Ari a lesbian? she joked, flipping the script on the persistent rumors. “Because Ari has made herself very lesbian. Ari has made herself lesbian.”

Lennox dove deeper into how challenging she found the whole situation, remarking on what she feels she learned about women during the process of testing the waters.

“I feel like women, it’s hard,” she said. “I don’t understand them. I don’t even understand myself.”

https://twitter.com/livebitez/status/1830617636113092745

Once the audio of Lennox’s livestream hit platforms like Twitter (X), users immediately began trolling the “Shae Butter Baby” singer and making light of the situation she described as confusing.

“Women don’t even understand women we are cooked,” one user wrote in a reply in the thread of the video clip. “Ari Lennox live had me rolling,” a user wrote in a tweet reacting to the stream. Another user added, “B###hes don’t even understand women I’m weak.”

The light-hearted tone of the stream shifted, though, when Lennox recounted a bizarre encounter with a follower who seemed to reduce her to just her biological attributes.

“‘Why you not somewhere procreating,’ what does that mean?,” Lennox vented. “What is this b#######? Is that all I am to you? A v#####, a womb, a giver of life? That is just, it’s just out of hand.”

Lennox is certainly gaining a high level of publicity as of late due to the unpredictable and uncut nature of her live streams. Last month, she went viral after vowing to do a number of strange things in order to generate funds to pay off her debt to the IRS.