A$AP Rocky Fans Think He Dissed Drake On “Ruby Rosary” Amid Feud

A$AP Rocky released his J. Cole collaboration “Ruby Rosary” on Friday (September 6). The song’s second verse raised questions as fans believed it included subliminal shots at Drake.

“Like who dared me to die?/You a dead man walking like you barely alive/Cut everything but the family ties//Cut the s###, cut the lies, word to the wise/Who in your Top 5? Haha (F### your Top 5)/I don’t get fresh to death, b####, I’m buried alive/I heard dog talking funny like it’s Family Guy/Caring for n##### like I’m Mary or Bob, made a promise to God/You gotta strive when you marry the mob/They ain’t seen this drip since Rick the Ruler/They done forced my hand, my s### is Rugers/We don’t wear Zara, s### don’t suit us/Every time they throw stones, I take ’em to my jeweler,” Rocky rapped.

Fans analyzing Rocky’s lyrics assumed he was alluding to Drake’s diss track “Family Matters.” Drake fired shots at the A$AP Mob member on “Family Matters” with references to Rihanna, the mother of Rocky’s children.

“Smoking Fenty ’bout it, should’ve put you on the first one, tryna get it in/Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again/She’ll even tell you leave the boy alone ‘fore you get your head split again,” Drake rapped in response to Rocky’s jabs from Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands.”

Last month, Rocky claimed he had no interest in battling Drake.

“You got to realize, certain n##### was throwing shots for years,” he told Billboard. “I ain’t in the middle of that s###. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p#### boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N##### getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N##### sniping n##### every day. That little kitty s### ain’t about nothing.”

Rocky’s “Ruby Rosary” will appear on his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. He hasn’t announced a release date for the project.