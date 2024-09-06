Drake Fans Slam J. Cole Over A$AP Rocky Collab “Ruby Rosary” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky dropped his Alchemist-produced J. Cole collab, “Ruby Rosary” leaving some Drake fans frothing at the mouth.

A$AP Rocky joined forces with J. Cole on “Ruby Rosary,” the latest single from his forthcoming album, and Drake fans are furious about it.

Rocky and Drake have been involved in a long-running feud and traded shots on recent tracks amid the OVO founder’s battle with K. Dot. While Cole backed out of the clash, his new collab with Rocky has Drake fans foaming at the mouth.

“J Cole b###### out the beef and made it a point to collaborate with every single one of Drake’s opps,” one person wrote.“Can’t respect this foolishness.”

https://twitter.com/aubreysattorney/status/1831735954367041742

Another added, “Mannnnn I used to have SO MUCH respect for J Cole, and in my opinion I always felt he was the most lyrical out of the big three (Drake, Cole, Kendrick). But this year showed the B#### in @JColeNC I’ve lost all respect for that BOZO.”

https://twitter.com/MrBiGz698/status/1831814230833820109

However, not everybody agreed, with others defending J. Cole, arguing that Drake is at war with everybody.

“cole supposed to stop doing his job cause aubrey beefing w the whole industry?” another user questioned.

https://twitter.com/dennis_r4/status/1831757442008441001

Stream “Ruby Rosary” below and check out some other reactions at the end of the page.

A$AP Rocky Featuring J. Cole – Ruby Rosary

The track is expected to land on Don’t Be Dumb, now set to arrive sometime this fall, with Rocky revealing leaks & sample issues delayed the August release.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky dismissed the notion of any Drake beef during an interview last month.

“You got to realize, certain n##### was throwing shots for years,” the Harlem native stated. “I ain’t in the middle of that s###. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p#### boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N##### getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N##### sniping n##### every day. That little kitty s### ain’t about nothing.”