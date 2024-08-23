A$AP Rocky Under Fire After Talking Tough About Drake Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky is getting some pushback after insisting he’s not interested in feuding with Drake amid “real beef outside.”

A$AP Rocky finally addressed his long-running feud with Drake, claiming he’s above beefing with the OVO founder while there’s “real” problems on the streets.

During a wide-ranging Billboard cover story published Thursday (August 22), Rocky addressed a number of topics, including his issues with Drake. However, despite both rappers taking numerous shots at each other, A$AP Rocky dismissed the notion of any Drake beef.

“You got to realize, certain n##### was throwing shots for years,” the Harlem native stated. “I ain’t in the middle of that s###. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p#### boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N##### getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N##### sniping n##### every day. That little kitty s### ain’t about nothing.”

Fans React To A$AP Rocky’s Drake Remarks

However, after quotes from the interview surfaced online, social media users questioned his remarks.

“Rocky pretending he’s in the streets when in reality he’s a stay at home dad in Rihanna’s mansion is kinda wild. LOL,” one person shared.

Another echoed the sentiment, adding, “U got real beef outside with 2 kids and a woman at home while you modeling and dropping mid tracks????”

While a third claimed, “Drake destroyed Rocky so bad he can never recover from it. He should just move on.”

Despite downplaying the beef, fans believe A$AP Rocky dissed Drake on “HIGHJACK,” which dropped earlier this month. The diss and their beef, appears to stem from Drizzy’s rumored relationship with Rihanna before her marriage to Rocky. The feuding rappers have exchanged multiple shots since at least last year. Moreover, rumors surfaced that Drake will be “cemented” on his rival’s list once A$AP Rocky drops his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.

Hot 97 DJ Kast One says ASAP Rocky will be responding to Drake's "Family Matters" diss on his new album "Don't Be Dumb"



Ebro- "Rocky is still on Drake's list?"



Kast- "oh hes gonna be cemented on the list after this…"



– via @hot97 @EmmitBreezy_ pic.twitter.com/EK4v6J3yer — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 26, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that Rocky is currently awaiting trial, accused of shooting his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli outside a Hollywood hotel. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm and is set to face trial on October 21.