A$AP Rocky Returns Fire At Drake On New Single “HIGHJACK” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky had Drake fans heated after seemingly continuing his feud with the OVO founder on his latest single “HIGHJACK.”

A$AP Rocky is continuing to fan the flames of his simmering feud with fans believing he dissed the OVO founder on his new single “HIGHJACK.”

The warring duo took numerous shots at each other in a beef that appears to stem from their respective relationships with Rihanna, Drake’s ex-girlfriend, and Rocky’s current partner and mother of his two sons.

A$AP Rocky fans are eagerly anticipating the follow-up to 2018’s Testing, which is set to arrive later this month on August 30. DJ Kast One recently raised the excitement level after claiming Drake will be “cemented” on Drake’s rival’s list once A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb drops.

On Friday Rocky dropped off a new single “HIGHJACK,” which got Drake fans heated. They honed in on a few lyrics that apparently target the Six God.

“These n##### want my wife bad, the people want my next track,” Rocky raps. “The coppers want my black ass, f##### up, but it’s like that.” He added, “N##### swear they pimpin’, Scottie sippin’, get your wife back.”

🚨ASAP ROCKY sending shots at Drake on his new single “Highjack“ 👀 pic.twitter.com/vUGRjiX3nd — HZN RAP (@hznrap__) August 2, 2024

Rocky’s repeated use of “Like That” also seemingly references Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That;” the Drake diss that kicked off the recent rap beef.

Drake and Rocky have gone back and forth on tracks since at least last year. Drizzy explicitly referenced Rocky on For All the Dogs cuts “Another Late Night” and “Fear of Heights.” A$AP fired back on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Show of Hands,” with Drake responding on “Family Matters.”

Whether Drake will respond to A$AP Rocky’s “HIGHJACK” remains to be seen. Listen to the single below.