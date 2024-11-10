A$AP Rocky Teases “Don’t Be Dumb” Release As “Tailor Swif” Video Nabs Grammy Nomination

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Curious about A$AP Rocky’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb? Get the scoop on the Grammy-nominated artist’s plans and the release date.

A$AP Rocky may have plans to deliver his anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb following news of the hallmark visual single from the project generating a Grammy nomination for him.

Following his recent appearance in New York City for the release of his latest collection with Puma, Rocky provided fans with a shred of hope concerning his highly anticipated new album. The most of what the Harlem native said was in audible due to the background noise of paparazzi and a crowd of swarming fans, A$AP Rocky responded “ASAP” when a fan shouted at him asking when he plan to drop Don’t Be Dumb.

While it’s obvious that he didn’t provide a specific date, it would be hard to imagine a world where fans don’t get the album before the end of the year, considering it was originally planned to be released in October.

Adding fuel to the fire, A$AP Rocky earned his first Grammy award nomination in eight years, after the album’s single “Tailor Swif” was nominated in the category for Best Music Video in which he’ll compete against Taylor Swift. Overall, with his latest nomination, A$AP Rocky becomes a 3x-nominee. His other nomination arrived 10 years ago by way of Best Rap Song for his “F###in’ Problems” collaboration featuring 2 Chainz, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In addition to “Tailor Swif,” Rocky has also shared singles from the album, including “Ruby Rosary” with J. Cole and the solo single “Highjack.” Additionally, it appears as though A$AP Rocky may have multiple hits stored away in the vault that could potentially be ready for the album. During a recent red carpet interview, Rihanna revealed she’s been working on her own solo project with her Rocky and, as a result, they can’t decide who will get to use what for their LP’s.

“I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of,” RiRi revealed during an Entertainment Tonight interview. “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what because it’s so good.”