Asian Doll Sparks King Von Murder Conspiracy Theory Amid Viral Mural Vandalism Incident

Asian Doll is reviving a theory she previously floated around concerning the death of her ex-boyfriend King Von amid news of a mural dedicated in his honor being defaced.

Fans of the deceased rap star flooded social media platforms with angry reactions in response to news that a mural in honor of King Von at King Drive in Parkway Gardens, known as “O Block,” was defaced. More specifically, the mural was vandalized with graffiti that read, “Andy [heart emoji] Suki.”

“Bout time a mural of man who took pride in terrorizing his community is gross af,” a user wrote on Twitter (X) in a tweet featuring the damage done to the mural. Another user added, “Idgaf who the person is, you don’t vandalize a persons mural.”

Late West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was also referenced by individuals remarking on the vandalism of King Von’s mural.

“Who cares they did same shi with Nip people gone be people,” the user wrote.

Who cares they did same shi with Nip people gone be people https://t.co/KQ9Hm1R7mx — Blackhearted Records 🖤 (@2Underrated1) October 28, 2024

As if the rumblings of Von’s mural being defaced weren’t triggering enough, the “Crazy Story” rapper’s former love interest Asian Doll set the timeline on Twitter ablaze with her theory about his murder. Asian Doll made the claims about his death amid news of a new documentary centered around Lul Tim, who was accused in the fatal shooting of King Von’s in Atlanta in 2021.

“He didn’t even kill Von why tf you think the charges was dropped,” Asian Doll wrote in the since-deleted tweet responding to the trailer for the documentary claiming Lul Tim speaks on shooting King Von. “The blunts he shot didn’t match the bullets that killed him WTF.”

In response to another X user who questioned her initial statement regarding bullets, Asian Doll doubled down on her belief about Von’s death.

“I’m speaking real life facts you talking bout a video of bullets flying you couldn’t even see,” she wrote in the tweet.

This isn’t the first time that Asian Doll has expressed her opinion that Lul Tim didn’t fire the shots that ultimately resulted in King Von’s death. In August 2023, she shared a similar theory on Twitter as news broke that charges against Tim in connection to Von’s death were being dropped.

Check out the video above to see the fan cleaning up the King Von mural after it was defaced.