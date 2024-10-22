ATL Jacob Accused Of Shading Cardi B—Again—Over Billboard Latin Music Awards Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ATL Jacob becomes the center of controversy with Cardi B after celebrating his Billboard Latin Music Award win.

ATL Jacob has been accused of exacerbating his ongoing feud with Cardi B after celebrating his latest award. Both ATL Jacob and Cardi B engaged in a fiery back-and-forth on Twitter after the “Tomorrow 2” rapper accused the “Wait For You” producer of shading her in a tweet amid her cheating scandal with estranged husband Offset playing out over social media.

Fast forward to present day, the producer has drawn renewed criticism from fans after celebrating his newest accolade following the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he took home the prize after competing in the Crossover Artist of the Year category.

“Just Won my first Billboard Latin Award Gracias,” ATL Jacob wrote in a tweet accompanied by a screenshot of the Billboard article featuring the nominees he faced off against.

Seemingly putting his followers on notice that he wasn’t done making waves just yet, he added in a follow-up tweet, “I’m just doing side missions fr … bout to get back to the Main story tho.”

In addition to facing legacy act such as renowned DJs Marshmello and Tiësto, ATL Jacob prevailed over his artist competitors, which included afrobeat sensation Rema and none other than his social media nemesis, Cardi B. As expected, fans immediately zeroed in on Cardi’s name, and attributed ATL Jacob’s celebration of the feat as a veiled swipe at the New York native.

“Messy boots,” one user wrote in the thread, to which another user replied, “Congratulation!!!! Winning over the haters name!!”

The quoted replies to ATL Jacob’s tweet reaction were just as flagrant, if not more inflammatory than the replies in the thread, and saw users comparing him to Cardi’s formidable foe Nicki Minaj.

“He is just as shady as nicki lmfao,” one user wrote.

In another quoted reaction, a user accused ATL Jacob af attempting to do more than just get his get-back on Cardi B, writing, “his gay messy a## wants round two.”

While it’s unclear whether or not ATL Jacob meant any shade in sharing the tweet, he has made it clear that there are no issues with Cardi B, at least on his end.

In a candid interview with Baller Alert, ATL Jacob set the record straight regarding accusations that he shaded Cardi B on Twitter (X) amid her and Offset’s ongoing cheating scandal and looming divorce. The producer emphatically denied any negative intentions behind his quoted reply of a scenario referencing Cardi’s alleged infidelity to Offset while she was pregnant in a tweet he shared that quoted Future’s lyrics.

“I don’t shade her, I never shaded her for one,” ATL Jacob clarified. “Your husband [Offset], well now ex or whatever y’all going through, that’s my boy. So why would I shade you?”

The producer made it clear that he valued his friendship with Offset and had no interest in creating tension between himself and Cardi B. He continued, “At the end of the day, you his BM no matter what. Y’all relationship gonna always be up and down.”