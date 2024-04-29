Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Gave Artists Their Publishing Rights Back To Silence Them

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former Bad Boy signee appears in a new doc about her ex-boss.

Aubrey O’Day rose to fame as part of Danity Kane. The girl group formed during the Sean “Diddy” Combs-produced Making the Band reality series.

Diddy signed Aubrey O’Day and the rest of Danity Kane to his Bad Boy Entertainment record label. After O’Day’s time with the company, the singer became a vocal critic of her former boss.

For example, O’Day appeared in the new TMZ-presented documentary The Downfall of Diddy. The 68-minute presentation covers Combs reportedly facing a federal sex trafficking criminal investigation and several sexual misconduct lawsuits.

In the doc, Aubrey O’Day accuses Diddy of trying to silence former Bad Boy acts by offering them the publishing rights to their music. She claimed the deal gave her $300.30 in exchange for her silence.

“I think he would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible,” Aubrey O’Day stated about the multi-millionaire in The Downfall of Diddy documentary.

On the proposed publishing rights deal, she added, “It asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore. It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human.”

According to TMZ, a representative for Diddy denied all Bad Boy acts were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The source called Diddy’s decision to return publishing rights to the artists “an unprecedented move within the industry.”