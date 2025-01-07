Azealia Banks Drags Doechii, Accuses Her Of Taking Cocaine In Another Online Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks is reigniting her feud with Doechii, accusing her of taking hard drugs and branding her a “DEI Hire.”

Azealia Banks, notorious for her unfiltered and unsolicited opinions about fellow artists, has once again taken aim at Doechii in her latest rant.

After recently slamming her as a “DEI hire,” the controversial rapper accused the Tampa native of snorting cocaine. Banks’ remarks stemmed from Doechii ‘s new freestyle over Beyoncé’s “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” instrumental. In the video, Doechii briefly rubs her nose before rapping.

“Wait, What was said about meds frying my brain?” she wrote. “Lmao who the f### still snorts coke post 2017?? Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

Wait, What was said about meds frying my brain? Lmao who the f### still snorts coke post 2017?? Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo https://t.co/BCYkTKTzmS — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) January 5, 2025

Doechii Blasts Azealia Banks: “One Post Away From The Psych Ward”

Azealia Banks made the “meds” remark in reference to a previous spat in which she called Doechii’s fans “wannabes.”



In a series of Instagram posts last April, Doechii accused Banks of colorism and claimed she shades Black artists to stay relevant.

“I use my platform to make money and inspire people,” Doechii wrote. “Everyone around me is inspired by me. I’m positive influence. Your brain is fried from meds, you’re damn near immobile from the shots. Don’t hurt yourself. You gossip about BLACK artists to stay relevant and it’s sad. You definitely are an issue just not the icons… you’re one post away from the psych ward. STOP IT!”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Banks went in on Doechii after a fan suggested the “DENIAL IS A RIVER” hitmaker “is one of the hardest rappers” in the game right now.

“Absolutely not lol,” Banks began. “She got def jam poetry newyorican cafe music/TDE writing camp s###.”

She went on to say Doechii gives “DEI hire.” Banks claimed Doechii is “boring” but said fans have “convinced themselves she’s good because she’s dark skinned,” and anyone suggesting otherwise is accused of colorism.

“But she looks horrible in them outfits,” she stated. “The hyperpigmentation around her c**chie and butt is SO CRUNCHY but she loooove showing it lmao.”

Azealia Banks continued, claiming Asian Doll and Flo Milli are better rappers than Doechii but don’t get the credit they deserve.

She added, “Plenty of fabulous dark skinned girls getting over looked for not being ugly enough to give sympathy support.”