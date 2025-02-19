Azealia Banks’ Kendrick Lamar Diatribe Includes Major Oversight

The outspoken rapper went on another rant recently that included commentary on Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us.”

Azealia Banks went on one of her infamous Twitter (X) sprees this week, ranting and raving about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef, Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group and JAY-Z’s involvement with the National Football League (NFL).

While Banks raised some interesting points, she was wrong when she talked about there being zero evidence Drake has a questionable preference for young women.

“If there were actual proof of that, Drake would be being investigated and if Kendrick had proof of that , as the father and black messiah he’s trying so desperately to portray himself as – he should’ve went to the police. It’s completely inappropriate to make a joke regarded any instances of sexual abuse against children because it’s not a f###### laughing matter

Well, the fact that all the rest of the so called gangsta n##### who have been f##### by the industry in every hole and tossed off a bridge would never have the financial resources, leverage or balls to sue UMG for fear of being killed, but have no problem killing one another.… https://t.co/WIq6a1huwm — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 18, 2025



Banks is 100 percent right about pedophilia being nothing to joke about, but when Kendrick Lamar rapped, “Certified Lover Boy/Certified pedophile” in “Not Like Us,” it was somewhat based on Drake’s track record—albeit a bit exaggerated. Lest anyone forget that Drake—now 38—regularly texted underage girls, including Billie Eilish, Bella Harris and Millie Bobby Brown.

At the time Drake was texting Brown, she was 14 and he was 33. During a 2018 interview with Access Hollywood, she gushed, “I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know we text – we just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him and I’m so excited.”

Not only did Brown dismiss any negativity surrounding their friendship, but Drake also addressed the controversy in the song “Another Late Night,” rapping, “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

Eilish, meanwhile, was just 17 in 2019 when she began a texting relationship with Drake, then 34. Eilish defended their communication in an interview with Vogue, saying, “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f### is that s###?”

As for Harris, who is the daughter of producer Jimmy Jam, she was 18 when she was hanging out with 31-year-old Drake. They were allegedly spotted having a private dinner together in Washington, D.C. in 2018, but she denied it. However, two weeks prior, she had shared a photo of herself backstage at Madison Square Garden, where Drake was performing and wrote, “No place I’d rather be,” adding fuel to the fire.

Whatever the case, it does seem like Drake “likes ’em young,” as Kendrick suggested. It’s also not hard to make a case that Drake is extremely misogynistic—all you have to do is listen to his lyrics. Maybe the fact he also had a child with a former p### star paints an even brighter picture of the kind of man he is.

In his defense, Drake directly tackled Kendrick’s accusations in “The Heart Part 6” and claimed K. Dot was fed false information by fake informants.

“The ones that you’re getting your stories from, they’re all clowns,” Drake rapped. “We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it.”

He then angrily denied the allegations of underage sex, saying: “Drake is not a name that you gonn’ see on no sex offender list, easy does it/You mentioning A minor … B sharp and tell the fans: Who was it?/I never been with no-one underage … Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected.” If the allegations were true, he added, “I promise I’d have been arrested.”

What do you think? Is Banks right or did she conveniently forget about Drake’s history?