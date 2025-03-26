Benzino Calls Out Tony Yayo To Fight While Blaming YouTuber For Beef Between Black Men

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino says he’s ready to clash with Tony Yayo, simply just because—but not because they have real beef, or due to DJ Vlad instigating the whole thing!

Benzino went on an explosive livestream, revisiting years of tension with Tony Yayo while simultaneously claiming he holds no current issues with the G-Unit rapper.

In the midst of the rant, he also took direct aim at DJ Vlad, accusing him of fueling conflicts between Black men for entertainment and profit. For reference, the former Source magazine co-owner and Yayo were both caught up digging into old wounds on multiple occasions last year on various media platforms.

For instance, Yayo told a story about a confrontation with Benzino during the height of his beef with Eminem in addition to claiming he was broke during interviews with Vlad. On the other hand, Benzino appeared on platforms in which he told disparaging stories about Yayo allegedly being ridiculed during his time in prison.

As for Benzino’s latest rant, he added on to the lore of his aforementioned claims about Yayo in detail while attempting to make some haphazard point about media manipulating rapper’s and their feuds for content opportunities. While launching into a string of past altercations, Benzino alleged Yayo allegedly had cereal and “jail milk” poured over his head.

“You know, jail milk’s way worse than regular milk,” Benzino said mockingly.

He then brought up another alleged incident apart of Yayo’s beef with former record executive Jimmy “Henchmen” Rosemond, who the G-Unit rapper purportedly became at odds with after striking his teenage son.

“We’re talking to Tony Yayo, whose mother’s house got shot up after Jimmy’s son got smacked up, and he didn’t do nothing after that,” he said. “That Tony Ayo?”

He also described the aforementioned run-in with Yayo on Collins Avenue in Miami, where Yayo and his crew allegedly jumped out of a suburban, made threats, but ultimately left without conflict.

“That story’s no story,” he argued, before claiming that had the roles been reversed, the outcome would’ve been different. “At that time, if it was me and my boss, a bloody bean, we would have been in the suburban with them.”

Despite resurfacing these past incidents, Benzino insisted that there’s no actual beef. While maintaining that he harbors no ill will toward Yayo, Benzino also issued an open challenge.

“If there is a beef between me and him, he knows how to contact me,” he said. “I’m not hard to find. We could do these [mimics boxing motions] or we could do these [mimics shooting a gun].”

The rant took a turn as he directed his frustration at DJ Vlad, blaming him for stirring up old tensions.

“Your pilgrim ass, your Plymouth Rock landing ass keeps trying to instigate beef between Black men and this is a perfect example,” he charged.

According to Benzino, Vlad’s platform thrives off rekindling dormant feuds.

“The way it happens is you keep bringing it up, he’ll say something like I just said something, he’ll say something, then we’ll see each other and then sh*t’ll go down,” he said. “While you are at the crib, safe and sound.”

Benzino warned his viewers about the alleged pattern, suggesting that platforms like VladTV profit from Black men incriminating themselves. “These devils don’t go to jail. The Vlads don’t go to jail. They’re getting so rich off of the stories being told on their platform. Even when dudes get locked up in the RICO, the content still goes on.”

Benzino’s claims follow rumors circulating online that platforms such as DJ Vlad and No Jumper contributed to the arrest and charges against Big U—who currently faces RICO charges and a slew of other serious offenses.

#DJVlad rebukes the notion his interviews put people in jail … #BigU, #BriccBaby just got locked up on RICO charges, and have done #VladTV interviews in the past — but they don't discuss active cases!!! #Exclusive HERE: https://t.co/RvaUVx1fyw pic.twitter.com/g4G3WeuYMS — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2025