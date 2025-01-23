Benzino’s Advice About Cheating “Respectfully” Backfires Amid Trippie Redd Infidelity Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “No More Parties” rapper’s fans aren’t having it.

Benzino’s recent remarks about his daughter Coi Leray’s boyfriend, Trippie Redd, and infidelity are recirculating and causing a controversy on social media.

Following her pregnancy announcement earlier this month, the “No More Parties” rapper shared an Instagram Story post featuring a message she wrote leading fans to believe Trippie cheated on her.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on,” Coi wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless.”

The scandal has already drawn widespread scrutiny online as both ordinary users, and celebrities have chimed in with their two cents on the matter.

“Damn Trippie done fumbled more times than Tony Dorsey bro,” former NFL star Le’Veon Bell wrote in a tweet.

damn Trippie done fumbled more times than Tony Dorsey bro https://t.co/nHaAcMTaPE — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 23, 2025

In the midst of Coi Leray fans’ collective outrage, a recent clip of her father Benzino’s interview with the We In Miami Podcast has begun recirculating due to the candid advice the former media mogul offered Trippie in light of their pregnancy announcement.

In particular, the remarks Benzino made discussing the challenges of dating a rapper and navigating the temptations of fame have soured and are causing a stir.

“I mean, like Trippie Redd been in the game a minute,” Benzino said. “He got crazy fans, too. Man, they be going crazy. So you already know the groupie lines down the corner after every show.”

Benzino offered a strikingly honest perspective of his own to Trippie Redd on how to navigate the temptations of lust and adultery.

“He, him as a man, is gonna have to come to terms with that with just him and God,” he said. “I don’t want to be a hypocrite because I know what I was doing, but she’s my daughter. If you love her and you love the child and you plan on being with her, then… nowadays with social media, it’s gonna be hard to do any type of cheating. But if you do it, just… just… just, you know, be respectful at it.”

“Be respectful when cheating on my pregnant daughter” is this n#### mentally ill?????? https://t.co/1dYYjyHn9a — P💖 (@CrownedPrince__) January 23, 2025

Fans erupted with disapproval to Benzino’s resurfaces rhetoric in droves, accusing him of being both a negligent and absentee father.

“It’s so crazy how he speaks about her in interviews as if they have a relationship,” one user wrote in the thread of the post featuring the podcast clip, while another user added, “Be ‘respectful’ at cheating on my daughter!? What kind of stupid commentary is that coming from a FATHER!? Absolutely diabolical take here smh.”

Other users remarked on how the bar for Benzino shouldn’t have been set that high in the first place, writing, “Bro has songs called ‘Who needs love’ and ‘F### love’ what you expect?”