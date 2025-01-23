Trippie Redd Faces Backlash As Coi Leray Hints He Cheated During Pregnancy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray hinted at heartbreak and betrayal, suggesting Trippie Redd was unfaithful weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd recently confirmed they reunited and are expecting their first child, but it appears there’s trouble in paradise.

Just weeks after announcing she was ready to be a “rock star mommy,” Coi Leray took to social media with a message that suggested Trippie Redd has been unfaithful.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless.”

She also made a follow-up post re-sharing a message about respect.

“I believe that people’s actions can make it clear that they have no respect or regard for you, regardless of what they say,” the note read. “Their actions clearly indicate that they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what is. Remember, actions speak louder than words.”

While Trippie Redd has yet to address Coi Leray’s post, his fans have flocked to his latest Instagram post to blast the “Topanga” hitmaker.

“You cheating?? On the mother of your child??? ARE YOU GAY????” one person asked while another stated, “trippie I’m disappointed in you.”

A third questioned, “How u gonna cheat on ur pregnant girl.”

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd first dated in 2019 but reunited last year after years apart. They announced the pregnancy on January 1 and have been posting each other on socials in the weeks since.

Leray’s father, Benzino, revealed he learned the news of his daughter’s pregnancy at the same time as the rest of the world.

“I’ma be a grandfather! Wow,” he said. “I just found out when everyday else found out. It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does. Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see firsthand what I was going through.”