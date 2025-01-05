Benzino Reacts To Coi Leray & Trippie Redd’s Pregnancy Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The drama seems to unfold is the weirdest way, as Zino finds out his daughter is with child.

It’s your boy illseed and we were hit with the twist today. So, word on the internet streets is that Benzino is about to be a grandfather, courtesy of his daughter, rapper Coi Leray. But if you think this is about to be a heartwarming story, you’re way off.

Coi Leray dropped the baby bomb on our timeline, letting the world know she’s expecting a little bundle of joy. She and fellow rapper Trippie Redd (who was almost a father last year) are about to be parents of a baby. 2025 is off to the races.

Apparently, Benzino found out about the baby at the same time as the rest of us—straight from Instagram. Yup, no personal heads-up, no text—nothing.

Now, let’s not act brand new here. Benzino and Coi Leray haven’t exactly been Father of the Year and Daddy’s Girl lately. Word is, they don’t even talk anymore. Benzino is out here putting on a happy face, but he’s probably feeling the weight of that broken father-daughter relationship. Imagine knowing your grandkids are out there, growing up and you might never get to see them. Heavy stuff, man.

Now, what caused the real fallout between Benzino and Coi Leray? Nobody really knows for sure. All we can do is speculate. But let’s be real, this man’s track record isn’t exactly squeaky clean when it comes to keeping it together. I hope he doesn’t crash out again.

Listen, life is short. If you’ve got family beef, squash it before it’s too late. That’s the illseed advice of the day.

Stay tuned for more, folks.