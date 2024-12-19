Benzino Denies Mental Health Crisis, Says Viral Video Was Tubi Movie Rehearsal 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino responded to 50 Cent, insisting the viral video showing an apparent mental health crisis was just rehearsal for a Tubi movie.

Benzino is reassuring fans, and 50 Cent, that he’s okay after a disturbing video surfaced showing the former Source publisher in the middle of an apparent mental health crisis.

On Wednesday (December 18), a video surfaced online showing a distressed Benzino crawling on the floor and yelling. He cried out to his girlfriend, Ashley Bell, while holding a knife to his throat.

The video went viral, causing alarm. However, Benzino set the record straight in an Instagram video, assuring fans he’s okay and denying trying to harm himself. According to Benzino, the apparent breakdown was actually just him reading a script for an upcoming movie.

“I want to let everybody know that that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie,” Benzino claimed. “My girl was helping me out. We was doing a script reading and that was a rehearsal for a Tubi movie. That was a scene from a movie, okay.”

Benzino also let it be known that he didn’t hurt Bell, as alleged by some including 50 Cent.

“I would never ever put my hands on any woman,” he added. “I’ve never done that in my life. That’s for cowards, and I surely wouldn’t do anything to hurt myself. So, shout out to all the people that was concerned, but I’m okay.”

Benzino then addressed longtime nemesis 50 Cent’s reaction video.

“I also want to let Curtis know, good looking,” he said. “Thanks, Curtis, for promoting me. Keep on posting me.”

He added, “Hey, post this,” while flexing his muscles for the camera.

50 Cent shared the “Tubi rehearsal” video on his Instagram page Wednesday.

He captioned the video, “Benzino caught on video by his girlfriend Ashley Bell threatening to unalive him self with a knife because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her.”