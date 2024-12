Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper-turned-television mogul shared a clip of the former “Source” publisher on his hands and knees crying uncontrollably with a knife to his throat.

Benzino apparently had some kind of mental health crisis that his girlfriend, Ashley Bell, recorded—and now 50 Cent is invested.

On Wednesday (December 18), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared a clip of the former Source publisher on his hands and knees crying uncontrollably. Despite 50 Cent’s claim that it was in response to him assaulting her, Bell is heard trying to console him as he continues to cry and hold a knife to his throat.

“Stop please,” she says. “Stop. Stop,” to which he replies, “Call the police.” Bell refuses to heed his command and instead begs him to stop again.

“Give me the knife!” she shouts. “I’ll let ’em know you’re calm. I’ll call ’em back.”

The video cuts off there. 50 Cent, who presumably shared the clip due to Benzino’s ongoing feud with the “In Da Club” rapper’s longtime collaborator/friend Eminem, wrote in the caption, “Benzino caught on video by his girlfriend Ashley Bell threatening to unalive him self with a knife because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her.”

Benzino has endured several challenges over the past few years, primarily with his daughter Coi Leray. In May, the Island Records artist essentially disowned him.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” she wrote on Twitter (X) at the time. “I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him.”

She previously seemed to distance herself from her father after he defended R. Kelly on the We in Miami podcast.

“Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY,” she wrote. “Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, encouragement MAKES US FAMILY.”

As for Benzino and Eminem, their beef stretches back decades. But in October, Benzino once again attempted to squash their issues—although not successfully. After Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announced her pregnancy, Benzino took to social media to congratulate his former foe.

“Somebody found out that they’re going to be a grandfather,” Benzino began. “And the irony is that even though he said nobody wants to hear their grandpa rap, I still want to send a congratulations out to Eminem and his daughter Hailie on the news that she’s about to give birth and he’s about to be a granddad.”

The feud originated in the early 2000s, when Benzino criticized Eminem’s success and accused him of appropriating Black culture, leading to an explosive back-and-forth that included numerous diss tracks.