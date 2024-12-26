Beyoncé’s Insane Christmas Halftime Show Causes A Furor In Internet Chatter

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy came together for the craziest NFL Halftime show that wasn’t!

Let me tell you something: Beyoncé does not lose. At the end of the day, that is an absolute fact. Remember, Jay-Z once used that as his slogan, and I’m sure some of that confidence has rubbed off on Beyoncé during their long marriage.

Well, Beyoncé headlined the NFL halftime show for the Christmas football game on Netflix, and guess what? She killed it! She performed so spectacularly that everyone is talking about it. But what we know now is that this goes beyond music. First of all, the show was even bigger than the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, and that has the rumor mill buzzing. But before we dive into the rumors, let’s break down the statements made today.

Firstly, Beyoncé addressed the country music community and those handing out awards. As you know, she was overlooked during awards season. Her Country Carter album was incredible—a groundbreaking musical project that should’ve earned her numerous accolades in the country music genre. CMA Awards, y’all are some racist bums! She was snubbed in a way that screams foul play, and I’m sure Beyoncé wasn’t happy about that.

Next up, politically speaking. This performance took place in her home state of Texas, where there was a significant loss for her community when Trump won. The performance was a powerful statement about Blackness and the growing inclusivity of the country music movement. The show also featured numerous references to America, the flag, and a subtle yet bold declaration that this country belongs to everyone. Politically, it was a massive statement.

Now, let’s get into the rumors! As you may know, Super Bowl halftime performers don’t get paid. They never have. While Beyoncé has done the Super Bowl halftime show before, this wasn’t a Super Bowl performance—it was something different. The question is, how much did she get paid? This wasn’t just an NFL event; it was also a Netflix production. This marks Netflix’s first time broadcasting live football performances, and what better way to make an entrance than with Beyoncé?

As you know, JAY-Z heads the Roc Nation division that handles entertainment for the NFL. Being married to Beyoncé is definitely a power move, and some might call it “insider trading,” but that’s another story. What we do know is that Beyoncé doesn’t come cheap—or free. It’s safe to say Netflix footed the bill, but the exact figure remains a mystery. One thing’s for sure: you have to pay to play.

The rumor is that Netflix wants to bring more NFL broadcasts in-house, taking them from networks that currently profit handsomely from the games. Will they succeed? That’s going to spark one hell of a bidding war. Somehow, though, I think they just might pull it off.

As for Beyoncé, her performance was phenomenal. It rocked the world and conveyed much more than just music. She invited people into her world. Oh, and by the way, Blue Ivy also performed, and you can bet the internet chatter will be nonstop because they both delivered an amazing show. And when you do an amazing job, you’re bound to attract critics!