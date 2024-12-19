Bhad Bhabie Claims Boyfriend Attacked Her Over Chief Keef Phone Call 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie accused her boyfriend Le Vaugh of attacking her following a phone call with rapper Chief Keef.

Bhad Bhabie claims her boyfriend and child’s father, Le Vaughn, beat her because she “cheated” on him when she called Chief Keef.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old rapper and OnlyFans creator accused Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker of stealing Le Vaughn. Barker fired back, insisting she was unaware of their relationship and claimed LV threw a bottle at her during a trip to Vegas last year.

On Wednesday evening (December 18), Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram Live to share her side of the story. She claims things went left following a fight with Le Vaughn when she called up Chief Keef, whom Bhad Bhabie unofficially dated back in 2020.

According to Bhabie, she and Le Vaughn had been drinking, which usually ended in them either physically fighting all night or spending the evening in bed.

“I f##### up by calling Sosa,” Bhad Bhabie recalled, adding she told Chief Keef about the fight with Le Vaughn and asked him to pick her up.

When Chief Keef called back, she was lying in bed with Le Vaughn. He answered the call, and all hell broke loose.

“So, I was the one that cheated first. I cheated by calling Sosa from the jump,” Bhabie explains.

She alleges Le Vaughn “busted [her] lip,” and broke her phone. She also says he “accidentally slammed [her] hand in the door” when she tried to stop him from leaving.

“My hand was literally hanging,” she said, detailing her alleged injuries. “My teeth were loose. It was just a whole big thing.”

Bhad Bhabie says Chief Keef was still on the call and heard the entire ordeal. He picked her up and brought her back to his house, where a doctor came to treat her. She spent the night there, and when she returned home, Le Vaughn was packing up his things.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker claims he left for two weeks, at which point he met Alabama Barker. She later found out and says both LV and Barker lied to her about the alleged affair.

Ultimately, she claims they decided to call it quits.

“So, me and Le Vaughn have decided to breakup,” Bhabie stated. “I feel like our relationship has ran it’s course.”

Bhad Bhabie accused Le Vaugh of beating her earlier this year and shared images of the alleged abuse. The couple initially separated but reconciled after she revealed LV was seeking help.