Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Feud Escalates Amid Shocking Assault Allegations 

Alabama Barker dropped alleged receipts after accusing Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend and child’s father of assaulting her with a bottle.

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker intensified after the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker accused the rapper’s boyfriend of assaulting her.

The drama kicked off on Monday (December 16), when the 21-year-old OnlyFans creator accused Barker of taking her boyfriend and child’s father, Le Vaughn, from her.

However, Barker returned fire on Tuesday, insisting that she doesn’t want Le Vaughn and alleged he hit her with a bottle during a trip to Las Vegas last year. She took to her Instagram Stories to Le Vaughn on blast, posting a photo of the eye injury she allegedly sustained.

“LV and our friend group traveled to Las Vegas last year prior to me knowing that they were together, during which he threw a bottle at my head, resulting in a significant injury,” she wrote. “His behavior was not only reckless but also deeply concerning. It’s troubling to see that, despite his actions, she continues to defend him, even after what I told her he had done.”

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie previously accused Le Vaughn of assault. The couple initially separated but reconciled after the rapper revealed he was seeking help.

Barker continued, claiming Le Vaughn is “manipulating” Bhad Bhabie and “feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior.”

Barker insisted Le Vaughn “deceived me” and claims to have the evidence to back it up. She also said that he repeatedly expressed his love for her, but she has turned down his advances. Despite this, Barker claimed Le Vaughn had continued “harassing” her.

Bhad Bhabie Responds To Alabama Barker

Bhad Bhabie also addressed the drama on her Instagram Stories, posting alleged screenshots of Alabama Barker threatening to expose Le Vaughn.

“I truly believe she only entertained him [because] he’s my baby daddy,” the 21-year-old wrote. “Shading me like I did something to you is even more crazy. You did something I did absolutely nothing to you.”

Why do y’all defend alabama barker for her actions, when she throws stones and hides her hand 24/7 over MEN but when bw act this way they’re “ghetto & insecure” pic.twitter.com/Zre80hPvUN — pisces (@iminsanegoaway) December 17, 2024

While Alabama Barker deleted her initial posts, the drama with Bhad Bhabie rumbles on. She vowed to drop “all receipts” on Wednesday in a TikTok video.