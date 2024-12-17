Bhad Bhabie Accuses Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Of Stealing Boyfriend Le Vaughn 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie announced she is single again after accusing Alabama Barker of taking her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie is going off on Travis Barker’s 18-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, accusing her of taking her boyfriend and child’s father, Le Laughn, from her.

On Monday (December 16), Bhad Bhabie took to social media to put Barker on blast.

“[Alabama Barker] took my man,” she wrote. She followed up with a series of posts, asserting her newly single status. “I told LV next time I catch you,” the OnlyFans creator added, “You gone b with them!”

Bhad Bhabie shares that she is single after Alabama Baker “took her man” LV in now deleted posts.👀 pic.twitter.com/skMAZHyHGg — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) December 17, 2024

Alabama Barker didn’t respond to Bhad Bhabie directly, instead writing “Ew” on Instagram.

However, Barker seemingly addressed the situation on her IG Stories, posting an image of her backed by her new song, “Vogue.”

“Anyways…..Stream Vogue,” she wrote.

Bhad Bhabie fans flooded the comment section of Barker’s latest Instagram post, leaving comments like, “So you stole Danielle BD or not?”

The Alabama Barker accusations arrive less than two weeks after Bhad Bhabie revealed she wants to have more children with Le Vaughn once her cancer treatments are over.

However, her demeanor in the video raised concerns amid the model’s domestic violence allegations earlier this year. She accused LeVaughn of beating her alongside graphic images of the alleged abuse.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem.”

Bhad Bhabie subsequently claimed Le Vaughn was seeking help, and they reconciled.