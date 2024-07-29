Bhad Bhabie Bashes Abusive Boyfriend After Reconciliation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn’s relationship drama continued to play out on social media. She previously accused him of domestic abuse.

Bhad Bhabie called out Le Vaughn, the father of her newborn baby, weeks after accusing him of abusing her. The controversial rapper/internet personality described her boyfriend as a gold digger on Instagram Stories.

“@xgamelv looking for a bbl Latina hoe must be rich and have a house and cars he can use,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie posted evidence of Le Vaughn’s domestic abuse. She released a statement after exposing his violent actions.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she wrote. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Fans believed Bhad Bhabie was saying she intended to stay with Le Vaughn despite his abuse. She challenged their assertion.

“I wasn’t gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?” she wrote. “What about that post made y’all think I’m staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he’s gonna get help? I’m so confused and apparently so are y’all.”

Bhad Bhabie reconciled Le Vaughn, who denied her abuse allegations. The two were seen kissing on social media and at a Beverly Hills restaurant in recent weeks.